Turkey bans UK flights amid coronavirus outbreak – How this effects Arsenal, Liverpool, Crystal Palace loan players in Super Lig

Turkey have issued a flight ban to six new countries including England, Ireland, UAE, Switzerland and Egypt.

Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca revealed the update in his press conference today.

Twenty countries are now on Turkey’s travel ban list.

The UK ban means could also have an impact on football.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Crystal Palace all have loan players in Turkey.

The Gunners loaned Mohamed Elneny to Besiktas last summer, Loris Karius is into his second season on loan at Besiktas from Liverpool and Alexander Sorloth is on loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace.

The three players mentioned will be able to travel to their parent clubs, meanwhile, the clubs in mention will not be able to send club officials from England over to Turkey.

As things stand Elneny and Karius would be able to return to their parent clubs at the end of the season as the UK have not banned flights from Turkey.

If the UK issue Turkey with a travel ban it could disrupt potential summer transfers and pre-season plans.

Karius and Elneny would be stuck in limbo unable to return to their parent club without a loan contract in Turkey.

Sorloth meanwhile, has a two-month loan deal with Trabzonspor so he will have a club to play for should the ban run into next season.

The Super Lig is still running despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Games were played this weekend behind closed doors.

Should the Turkish Football Federation decide to suspend the league the three players from Premier League sides would currently be able to return to their parent clubs in England.

The three clubs in mention have yet to release a statement regarding their players in Turkey.