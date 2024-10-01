Turkey Want Porto Striker Deniz Gul to Switch National Team

The Turkish Football Federation is exploring the possibility of adding Swiss-born Turkish player Deniz Gul to the national team.

Gul has had success in Portugal with Porto and could be a valuable asset to the Turkish squad.

The 20-year-old centre-forward was born in Sweden and has represented the Swedish national team at youth level but is eligible to switch to Turkey as he has Turkish citizenship.

The young striker already has two goals in two games in all competitions for the Portuguese giants.

The Turkish national team currently lacks an abundance of striking option so he could find a place in the senior team if he did make the switch.

The Turkish national team, which reached the quarterfinals of the European Championship, has made a positive start to the Nations League.

After a 0-0 draw with Wales, Turkey secured a 3-1 victory over Iceland. The team currently leads their group and will face Montenegro in their next two matches.

Midfielder Atakan Karazor, who has impressed at Stuttgart, has agreed to represent Turkey at the international level.

The Turkish Football Federation met with Karazor to discuss his decision, and he has been included in the squad for the upcoming matches.

The Turkish national team will face Montenegro both home and away in October. Technical Director Vincenzo Montella will announce the squad for these matches on October 4th.

With a strong performance in the Nations League and the addition of talented players like Karazor, the Turkish national team is well-positioned for future success.