Van Bronckhorst Sacked by Besiktas

Super Lig club Beşiktaş have sacked manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst following a disappointing run of form.

The Dutch coach, who was appointed earlier this year, failed to deliver the expected results, leading to the club’s decision to part ways.

Besiktas’ recent elimination from the Europa League and their poor domestic league form have led to the decision.

The club’s president, Hüseyin Yücel, released a statement confirming the decision.

“He is a highly accomplished coach, but the poor results and failure to display the expected performance compelled us to make this decision,” Yucel said. “We thank him and his team for their efforts.”

Serdar Topraktepe has been appointed as the interim manager.

Yücel also addressed the recent leadership changes at the club, emphasizing the importance of unity and stability.

He called on fans and stakeholders to support the club and work together to overcome the challenges.

“It would have been the easiest option to resign as well, but Besiktas has both financial and moral obligations. We are here to fulfill them.” “Nothing is lost. From now on, the focus must be solely on Besiktas. Personal debates do no good for the club,” he stated. “Our fans and community must stand by us as we work to restore Besiktas to its rightful place. Unity and togetherness are our greatest strengths.”

This marks another setback in Van Bronckhorst’s managerial career, as he continues to struggle to find consistency and success since leaving Rangers.