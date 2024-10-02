Victor Osimhen Reveals Who Convinced Him to Join Galatasaray

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has revealed the key role Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk played in convincing him to join the Turkish club on loan from Napoli.

Osimhen’s transfer saga dominated the summer window, with Napoli unable to reach agreements with interested clubs.

However, Buruk’s influence played a crucial part in bringing Osimhen to Galatasaray.

“Okan Buruk is the key to my transfer,” Osimhen told A Spor. “I was incredibly impressed when I spoke to him.”

The initial loan deal sees Osimhen at Galatasaray for four months. However, his impressive start has led to speculation of a potential extension.

Despite Osimhen’s loan move, reports suggest Chelsea remains interested in acquiring him.

The Blues are reportedly prepared to offer €90 million for the Nigerian striker in the January transfer window.

Osimhen’s loan to Galatasaray comes after a turbulent summer marred by unresolved tensions with Napoli.

After failing to secure a permanent transfer, Osimhen was temporarily frozen out of Napoli’s first-team squad.

The Nigeria international has got off to a great start at Galatasaray scoring two goals and providing four assists in his first four games.

The Lions will face RFS next away from home in the Europa League on match day 2.