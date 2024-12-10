West Ham Scouted £25m Rated Galatasaray Winger on Sunday

West Ham are reportedly monitoring the progress of Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The 22-year-old Turkish talent has impressed this season, scoring seven goals and providing an assist in all competitions.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Hammers scouts were present at a recent Galatasaray match to assess Yilmaz’s abilities firsthand on Sunday according to TBR Football.

The East London club is willing to invest in young talent and believes Yilmaz could be a valuable addition to their squad.

The report also claims that West Ham face competition from Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton who also had scouts present on Sunday.

Yilmaz’s potential move to the Premier League would be a significant step in his career.

Both Tottenham and Liverpool offer the platform for him to showcase his talent and compete at the highest level.

As Tottenham look to strengthen their squad and challenge for European qualification, Yilmaz could be a key addition.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are considering long-term replacements for Mohamed Salah and could see Yilmaz as a potential option.

Yilmaz has seven goals and one assist in 22 appearances in all competitions this season and also impressed for the Turkish national side in Euro 2024 one the summer.