Why Always Me?”: Explosive Claims of “Bullying” Target Arda Guler at Real Madrid

Startling allegations have emerged regarding the treatment of Arda Güler at Real Madrid, with a former mentor claiming the Turkish international is being subjected to “mobbing” and isolation by a group of high-ego teammates in the Spanish capital.

The claims were made by Serhat Pekmezci, the former head of scouting at Fenerbahçe credited with discovering Güler, during an interview with Sports Digitale [as quoted by Mundo Deportivo]. Pekmezci suggested that while Güler remains a fan favorite on the pitch, his life inside the Valdebebas locker room has become increasingly toxic.

Allegations of Dressing Room “Mobbing”

“Even though Real Madrid is a mega-club, Arda Güler is being bullied,” Pekmezci stated. He clarified that the 20-year-old has not formally complained to him, but indicated the situation was predictable. “The harassment is coming from the players. There is a group there that has not been able to accept Arda; unfortunately, they are players with very high egos.”

According to Pekmezci, Güler has attempted to maintain his professionalism, but the psychological strain is reportedly mounting. “Arda is very patient and self-aware, but even he has started to rebel, thinking: ‘Why is it always me?’”

Managerial Casualties and Internal Friction

In a series of even more explosive remarks, Pekmezci linked the alleged “toxic” environment to the club’s recent managerial instability. He suggested that the influence of certain squad members was a factor in Xabi Alonso’s departure from the Bernabéu in January and a deterrent for potential successors.

“Klopp already said that some players need to leave for him to arrive,” Pekmezci claimed. “That’s also why Xabi Alonso left.”

Güler’s frustration was visible on the pitch as recently as late January, when he was captured by cameras appearing to vent his anger at current head coach Álvaro Arbeloa during a substitution against SL Benfica, repeatedly muttering the phrase “Always me.”

Fenerbahçe: “Bigger Than Madrid”

The interview concluded with a bold comparison intended to defend the honor of Güler’s former club. Pekmezci argued that Fenerbahçe holds a superior status to Real Madrid when considering their multidisciplinary success and the loyalty of their legends.

“Fenerbahçe is no different from Real Madrid. In fact, for me, it is a bigger club,” he said, citing the club’s EuroLeague basketball success and world-class athletes in various sports. “We have legends like Oğuz and Aykut who served no one but Fenerbahçe. They were great role models, unlike others.”

Real Madrid has not yet issued an official response to the allegations. However, with the club currently trailing Barcelona by just one point in La Liga, the spotlight on Güler’s integration into the squad has never been more intense.