Xabi Alonso Unleashes Arda Güler: Real Madrid’s New Midfield Maestro Humbled by Kroos Comparison

Arda Güler has rapidly transformed into a pivotal figure at Real Madrid under coach Xabi Alonso, seizing the opportunities he rarely saw under predecessor Carlo Ancelotti. The young Turkish international has earned the trust of Alonso, who has reportedly handed him the keys to the midfield, where his vision and flawless ball-handling have drawn inevitable—but incorrect—comparisons to a club legend.

Kroos Sets the Record Straight

With his graceful touch and authoritative presence, Güler’s rise has led many fans to prematurely crown him the successor to Toni Kroos. However, the former German international himself was quick to clarify the distinction, all while showering the youngster with praise.

Speaking to Sport1, Kroos acknowledged Güler’s quality and impact this season. “He’s a different player than me,” Kroos clarified. “His best position is more offensive than mine, so it’s not about my successor.”

The World Cup winner expressed genuine delight at Güler’s success:

“I’m glad, because he’s a good kid. He has a really fine touch and this season he’s showing it at Madrid. I hope he keeps getting minutes. I’m sure he can make history at the club for many years.”

Kroos added that Güler “has earned his place” and represents a trustworthy pillar for Real Madrid’s future.

Güler Humbled by High Praise

Kroos’s words clearly resonated with the young Turk, who is currently focused on World Cup qualifiers with the Turkish national team. Sharing his reaction with his staff, Güler demonstrated both humility and ambition.

“It’s impossible to reach Toni’s level, but hearing him say those things about me moves me,” Güler was quoted as saying by Madrid-Barcelona.

Far from feeling pressured by the comparison, Güler understood Kroos’s statements as a sincere compliment from a football icon. His grounded perspective is a testament to his maturity.

The combination of talent, a strong work ethic, and the faith of Xabi Alonso means Güler is now a player the entire club is watching closely. While the comparison to Kroos may persist, Güler’s attacking flair and youthful exuberance are carving out a distinct and exciting identity of his own at the Bernabéu.