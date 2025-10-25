Xabi Alonso’s Gamble Pays Off: Arda Guler Becomes Indispensable Engine for Real Madrid

When Xabi Alonso took the helm at Real Madrid, one of his earliest and boldest managerial decisions was to place significant faith in young Turkish midfielder Arda Güler. This move was particularly noteworthy as the international talent was coming off a difficult period under former coach Carlo Ancelotti, who had often critiqued his lack of defensive contribution.

As the season progresses towards November, it is now clear that Alonso’s calculated gamble has yielded immense returns. Güler has swiftly transformed from a promising but often peripheral talent into an indispensable component of Los Blancos’ formidable engine room.

The Rise of a Complete Midfielder

As reported by AS, Güler’s evolution under the new head coach has been remarkable. Initially viewed primarily as a technical playmaker with flair, he has matured into a complete midfielder capable of more than just dictating tempo and creating chances. His growth includes a new commitment to the often-overlooked defensive duties.

This maturation was perfectly encapsulated by his standout performance against Juventus in the Champions League this week. His statistics were staggering, showcasing his newfound commitment to both sides of the ball:

Ten ball recoveries

Seven chances created

A 97% pass completion rate

The Bernabéu crowd recognized the scale of his effort, rising to its feet when he was substituted, applauding not only his technical flair but his tireless commitment and work rate.

Statistical Validation and Team Influence

These numbers decisively validate Alonso’s trust in the Turkish youngster. Güler has rapidly ascended the ranks and is now the sixth most-used player in the squad, the team’s leading assist provider, and the third-highest scorer.

Beyond the statistics, Güler’s influence provides vital rhythm, control, and creative spark, serving as a crucial link between defense and attack. His rise has given Real Madrid a fresh dynamic, particularly at a time when other star midfielders may occasionally struggle with consistency.

His current importance is so high that the club’s earlier decision to sign another left-footed attacking prodigy, Franco Mastantuono, has faded into the background. Instead of feeling threatened, Güler has thrived, further cementing his status as one of the club’s most important emerging stars.