Ancelotti Faces Dilemma With Real Madrid Assistant Coach Over Arda Güler’s Playing Time

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is grappling with the challenge of finding the right balance in his squad, particularly regarding the role of Arda Güler.

Ancelotti wants to slowly ease Güler into the team while his son Davide who is assistant coach wants to give the Turkish international a more prominent role according to Radio Marca.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Since the retirement of Toni Kroos, Ancelotti has been working to find the ideal midfield combination.

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe has further complicated the puzzle, as Ancelotti aims to get the most out of his talented attacking players.

One of the focal points of this internal debate has been Güler. While the young midfielder has shown glimpses of his potential, he has yet to consistently perform at the highest level.

Ancelotti is concerned about Güler’s ability to handle the physical demands of La Liga and the Champions League for the full 90 minutes.

He believes that gradually integrating Güler into the starting lineup is the best approach.

Güler, however, is determined to establish himself at Real Madrid and has dismissed the idea of a loan move.

He believes he can contribute significantly to the team and is willing to fight for a starting spot.

Ancelotti faces a difficult decision in deciding whether to include Güler in the starting lineup.

With players like Mbappe, Vinicius, and Rodrygo already established, finding a place for Güler without disrupting the team’s balance is a challenge.

The upcoming match against Celta Vigo will provide an opportunity for Ancelotti to assess Güler’s progress and make a decision regarding his playing time.