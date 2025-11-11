Former Teammate Urges Kenan Yildiz to Consider Premier League Switch Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea‘s long-standing admiration for Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız has received an external push, with his former teammate Nicolò Savona, now at Nottingham Forest, openly recommending the Premier League to the young Turk.

Despite the current abundance of attacking talent at Stamford Bridge, the Blues are interested in the Turkish striker as recently reported by Team Talk.

Savona’s Premier League Endorsement

While Yıldız currently seems content to remain at Juventus, Savona—who made the move from Turin to the City Ground this summer—provided some food for thought in a recent interview with Italian outlet Gazzetta.

Asked about his former teammate’s links to England, Savona was unequivocal in his endorsement of the league:

“I would recommend the Premier League to all the kids who love football, it would be difficult to say otherwise. So also to Kenan and any of his teammates.”

Savona, who has adapted quickly to English football despite managerial changes at Forest, could influence Yıldız’s decision to potentially rethink turning down a marquee move to the Premier League.

However, should the Blues pursue the forward—for whom a fee of around £86 million has been floated—they will face fierce competition from other European giants.

Furthermore, a purchase of this magnitude would almost certainly necessitate an exit (or multiple exits) from Chelsea’s current squad.