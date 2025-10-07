Frankfurt Slaps €80m Price Tag on Turkish Star Amid Arsenal Interest

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt has moved to preempt a looming transfer battle by setting an ambitious €80 million (£68 million) asking price for rising Turkish international Can Uzun, according to reports from Sky Germany.

The 19-year-old forward has been a revelation this season, and his explosive form has already attracted significant interest from Premier League giants Arsenal as reported by Turkish-Football. Having witnessed previous stars Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitiké both make moves to England this year, Die Adler are determined to secure a premium fee for their latest standout talent.

Uzun’s value is bolstered by his contractual status: his deal with Frankfurt runs until 2029 and notably does not include a release clause, giving the club maximum leverage in any future negotiations.

Breakout Season Justifies Massive Valuation

Uzun is enjoying a phenomenal breakout campaign, quickly establishing himself as one of the most influential players on the banks of the Main River. In just nine appearances, the 19-year-old has directly contributed to ten goals, registering six goals and four assists.

His electric performances have made him a primary scouting target for several cash-rich Premier League clubs, forcing Frankfurt to immediately set their high valuation to fend off early offers.

Frankfurt Targets Newcastle’s Osula as Potential Successor

Eintracht Frankfurt’s reputation for smart transfer dealings often involves lining up a replacement before a major sale, and the club appears to be doing just that.

Frankfurt is reportedly keen to renew its interest in Newcastle United striker William Osula. Sky Germany reports that the Bundesliga side failed in a last-minute attempt to sign the Danish forward on deadline day over the summer but is prepared to try again.

Intriguingly, Eintracht Frankfurt is said to have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the 22-year-old Dane. However, the final hurdle remains reaching a consensus with Newcastle, who reportedly valued Osula at €30 million (£25.5 million) during the last transfer window.

Should the interest in Uzun formalize with concrete bids, Frankfurt is confident that the record-breaking fee would provide more than enough capital to finalize the signing of Osula and continue their successful transfer model.