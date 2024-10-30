Liverpool Eyeing £66.7m Rated Real Madrid Star

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid’s talented young midfielder, Arda Güler according to TDF.

Liverpool, recognizing Güler’s potential, are willing to pay a significant fee to acquire the player. However, Real Madrid are likely to demand a higher price, valuing Güler highly.

The report claims that the Reds are willing to pay £58.3m to sign the Turkish international but that Real will not even consider offers below their £66.7m valuation.

Additionally, a potential sale would depend on whether Guler wants to leave as he has a lengthy contract.

The 19-year-old is part of the first team this season but has been used in rotation and has yet to lock down a regular starting spot.

The Turkish starlet has shown immense promise but has struggled to secure consistent playing time at Real Madrid.

This has led to speculation about a potential move to the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season but played just 251 minutes of La Liga football.

He is under contract until 2029 and already has 16 interantional caps for the Turkish national team.