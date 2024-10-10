Liverpool Set to Make Offer For Real Madrid Star Arda Guler

Liverpool is reportedly considering making a move for Real Madrid’s Arda Güler during the upcoming transfer window according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Reds are reported to be considering a loan offer with a purchase option.

The Premier League giants have been linked with Guler in the past and the report claims that out of the interested clubs they are the biggest.

Leverkusen reportedly previously made a loan bid that was rejected.

Fenerbahce meanwhile. have been monitoring Güler’s situation and believes he could be a valuable addition to their squad.

Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç is reportedly planning to meet with Güler personally to discuss the possibility of a loan move.

The club is eager to secure Güler’s services and is willing to take action to make it happen.

Turkish-Football meanwhile, reported yesterday that despite interest and offers Güler remains committed to Real and wants to fight for his place in the team.

Additionally, Real do not want to let the Turkish international leave and he is part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans this season.

The 19-year-old has been playing but does not have a regular starting roll in the side yet.

The attacking midfielder is currently training with the Turkish national team ahead of UEFA Nations League games against Montenegro and Iceland.