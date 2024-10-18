Manchester United Eyes Turkish Duo Amid Managerial Uncertainty

Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing Turkish midfielders Kerem Akturkoglu and Orkun Kökcü from Benfica according to Caught Offside.

The club has been monitoring the players’ performances and believes they could be valuable additions to their squad.

However, they face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, who have also shown interest in the duo.

Erik ten Hag’s position at Manchester United is uncertain, with rumors circulating about his potential sacking.

The club is reportedly considering other managerial candidates, including Vincenzo Montella.

Despite the speculation, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a part-owner of Manchester United, has expressed support for ten Hag.

Ratcliffe believes that ten Hag has the ability to turn things around.

Benfica is not planning to sell Akturkoglu or Kökcü in January. However, a significant offer could change their stance.

Caught Offside claim that an offer of €70m for each player could convince Benfica to sell.

The club has previously sold players for substantial fees, such as Darwin Núñez to Liverpool.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Akturkoglu and Kökcü depends on several factors, including ten Hag’s future and Benfica’s willingness to sell.

The club will need to assess their options and make a decision based on their needs and budget.

Both players have been in great form for the Portuguese giants this season.

Kokcu has four goals and three assists in nine appearances in all competitions for Benfica this season.

Akturkoglu meanwhile has four goals and two assists in five appearances for the Portugeuse giants since joining from Galatasaray.