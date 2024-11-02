Real Madrid President Expresses Concern Over Arda Guler’s Lack of Playing Time

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s current performance.

Despite a star-studded squad featuring Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Júnior, and Rodrygo Goes, Real Madrid have been underperforming.

Pérez is particularly concerned about the lack of playing time for young talents like Endrick and Arda Güler according to a report by Alfredo Matilla in Relevo.

Pérez believes that the team is underperforming and that young talents like Endrick and Güler are not being utilized enough.

The Turkish international has been part of the first team setup but has made 11 appearances in all competitions playing just 292 minutes of first team football.

Despite being linked with a January exit the 19-year-old wants to stay on and fight for his place in the team.

He has impressed when given a chance and has excelled for the Turkish national team where he starts.

He is concerned that the club’s potential is not being fully realized.

The president’s comments highlight the pressure on manager Carlo Ancelotti to improve the team’s results and give more opportunities to young players.

As one of the most successful clubs in the world, Real Madrid has high expectations, and Pérez is determined to ensure the team meets those expectations.