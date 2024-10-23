Tottenham Join Transfer Race for Real Madrid Star Amid Uncertain Future

Arda Güler, the talented Turkish midfielder, is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

Tottenham have joined the race for the Real Madrid starlet according to TBR.

Per the source, Spurs have joined Newcastle and Aston Villa who are also monitoring Güler’s situation at the Spanish giants.

The 19-year-old has struggled for playing time under Carlo Ancelotti and may consider a loan move in January.

Güler’s performances for Turkey’s national team have impressed Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

They were interested in signing him before his move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid values Güler and has no intention of selling him permanently. However, a loan move could be considered if Güler’s playing time remains limited.

The 19-year-old has made it clear that he does want to fight for his place at Real and the club do not appear keen to sell him but his lack of playing time could prove an issue.

Newcastle is particularly interested in Güler, as they have been searching for a left-footed attacker to complement their existing squad.

Güler’s style of play is similar to that of Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes, making him an attractive target.

Arda Güler’s future is uncertain, but he has the potential to be a valuable asset for any club.